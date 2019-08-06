VIDEO: Hear a Sneak Peak of Tatiana Maslany Narrating ORPHAN BLACK: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Premium audio and reading platform Serial Box will release the anticipated continuation of ORPHAN BLACK (BBC America and Boat Rocker Media) on September 12. The Next Chapter picks up the clones' story eight years after the events of the show when biologist Cosima and her sestras, Sarah Manning and Alison Hendrix, along with other familiar (and not so familiar) faces, are forced out of their fiercely protected private lives to stop a global disaster.

Check out a sneak peek of the audio below!

Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy® award-winning star of Orphan Black, is narrating the new audio continuation of the series.

Plus, New York Times bestselling and award-winning authors including Malka Older (Infomocracy, Null State); Madeline Ashby (Company Town, VN); Mishell Baker (Borderline, Phantom Pains); Heli Kennedy (Orphan Black: Deviations); E. C. Myers (Fair Coin; The Silence of Six) and Lindsay Smith (Sekret, Skandal) are writing 10 episodes in continuation of the ORPHAN BLACK story.

The first episode will be released on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with a new episode releasing each week. After episode five, there will be a mid-season hiatus and the remaining episodes will be released starting in October. Exclusively on the Serial Box apps available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and through the Serial Box website.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You