Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: H.E.R. Performs 'Fight For You' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

She wrote for the film JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, which hits theaters and HBOMax on February 12th.

Feb. 5, 2021  

We're thrilled to welcome H.E.R. back to the show for this performance of a song she wrote for the film "Judas and the Black Messiah," which hits theaters and HBOMax on February 12th. The song is available for streaming and downloading now, check it out!

Watch the performance below.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: H.E.R. Performs 'Fight For You' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Actor T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug
Married To Broadway Mug

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks FRENCH EXIT on LATE NIGHT Photo

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Talks FRENCH EXIT on LATE NIGHT

VIDEO: Robin Roberts Talks About Shooting GMA from Home Photo

VIDEO: Robin Roberts Talks About Shooting GMA from Home

VIDEO: Pentatonix Perform The Lucky Ones Photo

VIDEO: Pentatonix Perform 'The Lucky Ones'

VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Talks About His Daughter on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Photo

VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Talks About His Daughter on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!


More Hot Stories For You