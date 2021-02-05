VIDEO: H.E.R. Performs 'Fight For You' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

We're thrilled to welcome H.E.R. back to the show for this performance of a song she wrote for the film "Judas and the Black Messiah," which hits theaters and HBOMax on February 12th. The song is available for streaming and downloading now, check it out!

Watch the performance below.

