VIDEO: HBO to Debut YVONNE ORJI: MOMMA, I MADE IT! This June

Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji (HBO's "Insecure," "Night School") celebrates her Nigerian-American upbringing in her first hour-long HBO comedy special, YVONNE ORJI: MOMMA, I MADE IT!, premiering SATURDAY, JUNE 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

Watch the trailer below!



The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Interspersed with vibrant, personal footage shot in Nigeria, Yvonne's native home, during a milestone trip in early January, YVONNE ORJI: MOMMA, I MADE IT! takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne - from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them. The special was filmed before a live audience at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.



Yvonne Orji is best known for her role as Molly on HBO's "Insecure." Her film credits include "Night School" and the upcoming "Vacation Friends." She co-hosts her critically acclaimed podcast Jesus and Jollof, alongside New York Times bestseller Luvvie Ajayi, and her upcoming book Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams will hit shelves next year.



YVONNE ORJI: MOMMA, I MADE IT! is written, performed, and executive produced by Yvonne Orji; directed by Chris Robinson; executive produced by Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, and DC Wade.

