VIDEO: HBO Releases Season Three Trailer for WESTWORLD

Jul. 22, 2019  

During Westworld's Comic-Con panel, HBO released the new trailer for season three of the series.

The trailer teases Thandie Newton's character Maeve entering a new world of hosts set during World War II. Meanwhile, in the human world, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow hosts who escaped "Westworld" in season 2 are being hunted down by humans. Aaron Paul's character is seen cradling Dolores in his arms, while Tessa Thompson's character strides towards the camera with her cigarette in her mouth and a determined look on her face.

Watch the trailer below!

HBO hasn't announced an official release date for "Westworld" Season 3, but it won't premiere until 2020.

