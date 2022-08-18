Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Releases HOUSE OF THE DRAGON 'Fire Will Reign' Promo

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Aug. 18, 2022  

The HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the ten-episode season will debut each week at the same time, leading up to the finale on October 23.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the series, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen.

The cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn.

Check out The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon, featuring interviews with cast, crew, and celebrity fans to dive deep into the ins and outs of the show.

The series was Co-Created/Executive Produced by, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."

Watch the new promo here:

