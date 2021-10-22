VIDEO: HBO Max Releases HEAD OF THE CLASS Reboot Trailer

HBO Max has released the trailer for the new Head of the Class reboot!

The multi-camera family comedy, from executive producer Bill Lawrence ("Ted Lasso" and "Scrubs") alongside executive producers and showrunners Amy Pocha ("Paradise PD," "American Vandal") & Seth Cohen ("Paradise PD," "American Vandal"), will debut on the streaming service on Thursday, November 4, 35 years after the original series, created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, aired.

HEAD OF THE CLASS revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge - a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez - "One Day at a Time"), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

The cast also includes Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and KATIE Beth Hall. Christa Miller and Robin Givens guest star.

Bill Lawrence ("Ted Lasso," "Scrubs") serves as executive producer of HEAD OF THE CLASS alongside Amy Pocha ("Paradise PD," "American Vandal") & Seth Cohen ("Paradise PD," "American Vandal"), Jeff Ingold ("Ted Lasso") for Doozer, Phill Lewis ("One Day at a Time," "Mike & Molly") and Bill Callahan ("Scrubs," "Spin City"). Doozer's Liza Katzer ("Ted Lasso") is co-executive producer. Pocha & Cohen wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by Phill Lewis. From Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series is based on the original 1980s comedy created by Rich Eustis & Michael Elias.

Watch the new trailer here: