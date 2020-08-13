VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for SINGLETOWN

All 15 episodes of Singletown will premiere Thursday, August 20 on HBO Max.

HBO Max has shared the official trailer for their new original, unscripted series Singletown!

Singletown begins with a unique ending as five couples press pause on their relationships and spend one incredible summer living their best single lives in the city. The newly separated couples and their four new flatmates move into two luxury Singletown apartments, which, to their surprise, are located in the same building and come with a celebrity mentor. Supported by their mentor's matchmaking skills, the singletons embark on an indulgent summer full of money-can't-buy exclusive dates, out of this world parties and unforgettable experiences. At the end of each week, the couples meet to take part in the Love Locket ceremony. Will they choose to reunite and leave the show as a couple or will one, or both of them, choose to stay single and remain in Singletown?

Watch below!

The highly entertaining unscripted series was originally produced by Keshet Productions for ITV2 and distributed by Keshet International.

All 15 episodes of Singletown will premiere Thursday, August 20 on HBO Max.

