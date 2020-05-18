VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for LEGENDARY

HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming series Legendary. Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka "houses") must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve "legendary" status.

The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. From Scout Productions, Emmy Award ® winners David Collins (Queer Eye), Rob Eric (Queer Eye) and Michael Williams (Queer Eye) serve as executive producers. Jane Mun (People's Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, America's Best Dance Crew) and Josh Greenberg (Lip Sync Battle, Sunday Best, America's Best Dance Crew) serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Watch the trailer below!

The ballroom voguing competition series will premiere Wednesday, May 27 on HBO Max.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You