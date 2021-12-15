VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Beanie Baby Documentary Trailer

Max Original feature Beanie Mania, a documentary film about the '90s Beanie Babies craze, debuts Thursday, December 23 on HBO Max.

Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys created by Ty Warner that inspired a collecting craze in the late 90s, are the subject of this eye‐opening, nostalgic, and endlessly‐entertaining documentary film. Beanie Mania is a layered and riveting look at how a children's toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed. The documentary features illuminating interviews with passionate collectors, notable influencers and company insiders.

Executive producers are Angie Day, Sunshine Jackson, Matt Robins, Gillian Pachter, Tom Fulford. Director is Yemisi Brookes.