VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Performs 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The single is her first non-holiday, non-duet track since 2016.

Jan. 6, 2021  

Musical guest Gwen Stefani performs "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

