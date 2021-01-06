VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Performs 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The single is her first non-holiday, non-duet track since 2016.
Musical guest Gwen Stefani performs "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
