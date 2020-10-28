VIDEO: Grand Juror in Breonna Taylor Case Calls Proceedings 'A Betrayal' on CBS THIS MORNING

Watch a clip below.

In a "CBS This Morning" exclusive, two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case told co-host Gayle King that prosecutors from the Kentucky attorney general's office never presented grand jurors with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for Taylor's death.

Watch a clip below.

In addition they described what they say happened during the grand jury proceedings and how they felt blindsided by public comments from the Kentucky attorney general. Last month the Kentucky attorney general told a local FOX affiliate, "If the jurors wanted to make an assessment about different charges they could have done that."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You