VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY

Article Pixel Jan. 8, 2020  

Robin Roberts spoke to the cast of "Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story" about the real-life events of a girl kidnapped at birth by a woman she grew up believing was her mother.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks Acting Onstage with His Wife Rose Byrne in MEDEA
  • VIDEO: Behind The Scenes Of The SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Reunion Flash Mob
  • VIDEO: David Byrne Talks AMERICAN UTOPIA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement