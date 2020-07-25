VIDEO: Get an Extended Look at the Season 10 Finale of THE WALKING DEAD; New Air Date Announced!

An extended first look clip has been released for the finale of season 10 of The Walking Dead. The clip gives fans a look at the return of Lauren Cohan as Maggie.

This new sneak peek was shown at Comic-Con@Home this week.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale airs Sunday, October 4 at 9/8c. The finale was previously delayed due to the health crisis.

Check out the video below!

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series for AMC based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The series features a large ensemble cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from zombies, colloquially known as "walkers".

Andrew Lincoln played the series's lead character, Rick Grimes, until his departure during the ninth season. Other long-standing cast members have included Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt and Christian Serratos.

