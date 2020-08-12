VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek of PHINEAS AND FERB: CANDACE AGAINST THE UNIVERSE

Check out a sneak peek from a virtual table read of the film as the cast comes together to perform a scene.

A PHINEAS AND FERB movie is currently in the works at Disney+.

Check out a sneak peek from a virtual table read of the film as, Dan Povenmire, Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Caroline Rhea, Maulik Pancholy, Bobby Gaylor, and David Errigo Jr. come together to read a scene from the film.

The film, "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe," will see PHINEAS AND FERB travel across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, "who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers."

The original series ran for eight years on Disney Channel. It chronicled the life and times of stepbrothers PHINEAS AND FERB as they try to figure out how to spend their 104 days of summer vacation.

