VIDEO: Full Frontal Presents “Beeing At Home with Samantha Bee!”

Full Frontal is pleased to present "Beeing At Home with Samantha Bee!" - a daily digital series to keep you sane during the 2020 quarantine.

With COVID-19 spreading across the United States and Full Frontal is taking a short hiatus and Sam has relocated to a rustic woodshed to teach everyone how to chop their own wood for warmth while practicing social distancing. She gives an answer to the question of how much wood would a late-night host chop? It's one, one piece of wood.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You