VIDEO: Florence Pugh Talks HAWKEYE in New Featurette

In the new featurette "Yelena's Back," Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld join directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie to celebrate the return of Pugh's fiery assassin to the MCU. The exciting final episode of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" launches exclusively on Disney+ this Wednesday, December 22.

Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. "Hawkeye" is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1,2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3,4 & 5). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.

Watch the new featurette here: