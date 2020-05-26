VIDEO: First Trailer Released for LOVE, VICTOR on Hulu

School's back in session, so get ready for all the feels with the official trailer for Hulu's upcoming YA dramedy series Love, Victor, set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film LOVE, SIMON. The series will premiere with all 10 episodes (binge) on June 19th, only on Hulu.

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film LOVE, SIMON which was inspired by Becky Albertalli's acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.



The series stars Michael Cimino (ANABELLE COMES HOME), Ana Ortiz ("Whiskey Cavalier," "Ugly Betty"), James Martinez ("One Day at a Time"), Isabella Ferreira ("Orange is the New Black"), Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson ("This Is Us"), Bebe Wood ("The Real O'Neal's", "The New Normal"), George Sear ("Will", "Into the Badlands"), Anthony Turpel ("The Bold and the Beautiful") and Mason Gooding (BOOKSMART).



The film's original writers Isaac Aptaker ("This Is Us") and Elizabeth Berger ("This Is Us") serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen (GRAND HOTEL), Jason Ensler ("The Passage"), Isaac Klausner (THE HATE U GIVE), Marty Bowen (FIRST MAN), Adam Fishbach ("Narcos"), Wyck Godfrey ("I, Robot"), Pouya Shahbazian (DIVERGENT) and Adam Londy. 20th Century FOX Television serves as the studio.

