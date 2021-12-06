VIDEO: First Look At HARRY POTTER 20th Anniversary Special

In tonight's episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on TBS and Cartoon Network (8:00 p.m. ET), fans were treated to an exciting first look teaser of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The highly anticipated HBO Max retrospective special is set to premiere on the platform Jan. 1.

Announced earlier this month, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch, among others.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London-The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story).

Watch the sneak peak here: