After 4 weeks of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, the three finalists from Season 5 were Dana Commandatore, Brother Andrew Corriente, and Marissa Troeschel. See who was crowned America's Best Amateur Baker! From 'Semi-Final and Final,' the season 5 finale of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition.

Watch the clip below!

Watch The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You