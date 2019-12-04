VIDEO: Felicity Jones Talks Insulting Eddie Redmayne on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Felicity Jones chats with Jimmy about her tradition of insulting her co-star Eddie Redmayne while they film together and how filming with hot air balloons gave her a height phobia after shooting her film Aeronauts.

