VIDEO: Felicity Jones Talks Insulting Eddie Redmayne on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Felicity Jones chats with Jimmy about her tradition of insulting her co-star Eddie Redmayne while they film together and how filming with hot air balloons gave her a height phobia after shooting her film Aeronauts.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

