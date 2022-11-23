Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two Promo

The show makes its time-period premiere on Thursday, February 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX!

Nov. 23, 2022  

Watch Gordon Ramsay in the first promo for the return of FOX's epic culinary gauntlet, which will debut immediately following SUPER BOWL IVII on Sunday, February 12.

The show makes its time-period premiere on Thursday, February 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX!

Gordon ramsay returns as a mentor, alongside nyesha arrington and Richard blais - each hoping a member from their Team wins the coveted $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship from all three mentors and the title of next level chef.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen.

From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

Watch the new promo here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE BLACK BEAUTY EFFECT Documentary Series to Premiere on Xfinity Photo
THE BLACK BEAUTY EFFECT Documentary Series to Premiere on Xfinity
Each hour-long episode of the docuseries features candid conversations on the impact influencers have had on the industry’s changing perception of beauty from Black beauty influencers, celebrities, and entrepreneurs including Amber Riley, Meagan Good, Andrea Lewis, CJ Faison, Jackie Aina, Mikki Taylor, Whitney White, and more.
Disney Releases STRANGE WORLD Soundtrack Featuring Score By Henry Jackman Photo
Disney Releases STRANGE WORLD Soundtrack Featuring Score By Henry Jackman
The Strange World Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring score by composer Henry Jackman (“The Gray Man,” “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), is out now. The sweeping and epic score is composed and produced by Jackman. The soundtrack features 31 tracks including “They’re The Clades!” with lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila.
VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose & Jennifer Hudson Look Back on DREAMGIRLS Photo
VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose & Jennifer Hudson Look Back on DREAMGIRLS
Jennifer Hudson hostsed a “Dreamgirls” reunion with co-star Anika Noni Rose on the most recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. During the interview, and they recall their instant blend when they first sang together with Beyoncé for the film. Watch the new video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Harriet Chung Releases New Single 'Old Montreal'Harriet Chung Releases New Single 'Old Montreal'
November 22, 2022

Singer, actress, and dancer/choreographer Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong, but currently makes Toronto her home. Praised for her performances in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Golden Lotus, she has also worked with students across the globe with her school, Harriet Chung Performing Arts.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK to Stream on Paramount+ Next MonthTOP GUN: MAVERICK to Stream on Paramount+ Next Month
November 22, 2022

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TOP GUN: MAVERICK stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since MayLIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since May
November 22, 2022

“Live” outdelivered runner-up “Dr. Phil” by 23% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.3 rating) by 26% with Total Viewers (2.313 million vs. 1.840 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In fact, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 25 weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).
Anne Burrell & Darnell Ferguson to Host WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: VIRAL SENSATIONS on Food NetworkAnne Burrell & Darnell Ferguson to Host WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: VIRAL SENSATIONS on Food Network
November 22, 2022

Anne Burrell, joined for the first time by Darnell Ferguson, lead culinary boot camp, where they take on the kitchen chaos of these trending competitors IRL. From a paleontologist TikToker and pop culture trendsetters to the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in her hair, the cast is filled with larger-than-life personalities
deadmau5 Announces Partnership with CoCo Vodkadeadmau5 Announces Partnership with CoCo Vodka
November 22, 2022

World-renowned electronic music artist and entrepreneur deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has announced he has partnered with CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first ever liquor endorsement.  In the coming weeks fans will have the opportunity to purchase cans at various deadmau5 events.
share