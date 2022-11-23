VIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two Promo

Watch Gordon Ramsay in the first promo for the return of FOX's epic culinary gauntlet, which will debut immediately following SUPER BOWL IVII on Sunday, February 12.

The show makes its time-period premiere on Thursday, February 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX!

Gordon ramsay returns as a mentor, alongside nyesha arrington and Richard blais - each hoping a member from their Team wins the coveted $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship from all three mentors and the title of next level chef.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen.

From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

Watch the new promo here: