VIDEO: Ewan McGregor Plays Motorcycle Term, Scottish Slang or STAR WARS Word

Scotsman, Star Wars actor and motorcycle enthusiast Ewan McGregor tries to guess whether words are Scottish slang, Star Wars words or motorcycle terms.

Scotsman, Star Wars actor and motorcycle enthusiast Ewan McGregor tries to guess whether words are Scottish slang, Star Wars words or motorcycle terms.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Often hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ewan McGregor consistently captivates audiences with a diverse line-up of roles across a multitude of genres, styles and scope. McGregor was last seen on the London stage in 2008 starring opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor at the Donmar Warehouse, in a role he reprised on BBC Radio 3 in May 2008. Prior to that he starred alongside Jane Krakowski, Douglas Hodge and Jenna Russell in the original Donmar Warehouse production of Guys and Dolls at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You