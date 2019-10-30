VIDEO: Emma Thompson Talks About Hedgehogs on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Emma Thompson talks about writing Last Christmas with her husband for eight years, the inner depths of George Michael and why hedgehogs have left the UK.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.





