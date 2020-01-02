VIDEO: Emily Blunt Stars in the Trailer for A QUIET PLACE PART II

Article Pixel Jan. 2, 2020  

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Watch the trailer below!

Written and directed by John Krasinski, the film also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released in theatres on March 20.

VIDEO: Emily Blunt Stars in the Trailer for A QUIET PLACE PART II
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler Teach You New York Slang
  • VIDEO: John Tartaglia Leads THE MUSIC MAN at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton
  • VIDEO: See Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform 'I Was Here' at the 2019 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala