VIDEO: Emily Blunt Stars in the Trailer for A QUIET PLACE PART II

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Watch the trailer below!

Written and directed by John Krasinski, the film also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place Part II will be released in theatres on March 20.





