Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Star in Prime Video's THE ENGLISH Series Trailer

All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Prime Video debuted the teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo), along with its premiere date.

All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Additionally, The English will make its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival as their series special presentation on Sunday, October 15. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and BBC, in association with All3Media International who handled international sales.

The English is an epic chase Western, from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line). The series takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination-the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea, The Shadow Line) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner, A Hidden Life) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live. The series' ensemble cast includes Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

The English is produced by Drama Republic Ltd and Eight Rooks Ltd. The series is created by Hugo Blick-who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer. Emily Blunt also serves as executive producer, alongside Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman) for Drama Republic. Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) serves as a producer on The English. Global distribution is handled by All3Media International.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Star in Prime Video's THE ENGLISH Series Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGSVIDEO: Kennedy Kanagawa Talks Scene-Stealing Milky White in INTO THE WOODS on CBS MORNINGS
September 1, 2022

In a new segment on CBS Mornings, correspondent Jamie Wax sat down with Kennedy Kanagawa, who is the Milky White puppeteer in Into the Woods on Broadway. The puppet, which is mostly made of recylced cardboard, steals the hearts of audiences in the acclaimed Broadway revival of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical. Watch the new video interview now!
THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TVTHE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TV
September 1, 2022

The collection includes Ed Sullivan's Rock 'N' Roll Classics (Rock `N' Roll Hall Of Fame, Rock Legends, The British Invasion, Psychedelic Sixties, Top Hits Of 1965, Top Hits Of 1970, West Coast Rock, Lennon & McCartney Songbook, Sounds Of The Cities, Gone Too Soon, Motortown Review and First Women Of Rock).
Hannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UKHannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK
September 1, 2022

Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea and Cathy Dennis all sashay their way on to the glamorous set of a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Shae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPAShae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPA
September 1, 2022

Shae Nycole has released her new single, 'RUN IT UP,' featuring Choppa. 'RUN IT UP' was written by Leavon Sweet, Keisha “Shae” Williams, Julian Blake Ray, Roy Dyshon Warren, Darwin “Choppa” Turner and produced by Leavon Sweet, Roi Chip Anthony and Jason “J.SOL” Lopez.
VIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music VideoVIDEO: Latto Shares 'It's Givin'' Music Video
September 1, 2022

Directed by Chandler Lass, the video has cameos from famous stars including Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Tiffany “New York” Pollack, Angela Simmons and more. This follows 4x 2022 MTV VMA nominee presenting at the show this past Sunday and the release of her timely new single and video “P***Y.'