VIDEO: Elon Musk Gives Opening Monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

In his speech, Musk talked about why he loves the show and shares what he was like as a kid.

May. 9, 2021  

Last night on Saturday Night Live, first-time host Elon Musk opened the show with a monologue.

In his speech, Musk talked about why he loves the show and shares what he was like as a kid.

Watch the full monologue below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


