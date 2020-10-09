VIDEO: Ed Asner Talks About Dating Mary Tyler Moore on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Ed Asner plays "Never Has Ed Ever."

Ed Asner plays "Never Has Ed Ever" and reveals that he once went on a date with his co-star on "The Mary Tyler Moore" show. Tune in to hear the juicy details.

