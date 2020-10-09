Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ed Asner Talks About Dating Mary Tyler Moore on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Ed Asner plays "Never Has Ed Ever."

Oct. 9, 2020  

Ed Asner plays "Never Has Ed Ever" and reveals that he once went on a date with his co-star on "The Mary Tyler Moore" show. Tune in to hear the juicy details.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

