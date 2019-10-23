VIDEO: EPIX Releases Official Trailer for BELGRAVIA

Premium network EPIX released an official trailer and three additional first look photos for the highly anticipated new series, Belgravia. Premiering on EPIX in 2020, Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London's grandest neighborhoods.

Watch the trailer below!

The limited series reunites the award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey; with Julian Fellowes adapting his bestselling novel for the screen and Carnival's Gareth Neame executive producing alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (Sense & Sensibility, Trust Me) will direct all episodes with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) producing.

The team is joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Tom Wilkinson (John Adams), Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown), Alice Eve (She's Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children), Richard Goulding (The Windsors), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther).





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You