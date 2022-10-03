VIDEO: EPIX Debuts ROGUE HEROES Trailer

EPIX has debuted the trailer for Rogue Heroes. The six-part series from PEAKY BLINDERS creator Steven Knight premieres this fall on EPIX.

Rogue Heroes is a dramatized account of how the world's greatest Special Forces unit, the Special Air Service (SAS), was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II.

Based on Ben Macintyre's best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units DON'T work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling's team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and RECKLESS as it is brave and heroic. Commissioned by the BBC, the series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK as SAS: Rogue Heroes.

The cast includes Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Vigil), Jack O'Connell (Skins, The North Water), Alfie Allen (Jojo Rabbit, Game of Thrones) and Sofia Boutella (Modern Love, Atomic Blonde).

EPIX is a premium television network delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises-all available on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices.

EPIX has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content, with series including Western adventure Billy the Kid; sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; and cinematic dramatic series War of the Worlds, SAS: Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia.

EPIX is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Women Who Rock, My Life as a Rolling Stone, and NFL Icons. Also available are premium movies including No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Cyrano, Licorice Pizza, and more.

Watch the trailer here: