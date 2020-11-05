VIDEO: Dua Lipa Talks About Her Fans on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Dua Lipa talks about encouraging her American fans to vote.

Dua Lipa talks about encouraging her American fans to vote in the 2020 election, working with artists like Madonna, Missy Elliott, Blackpink and Mark Ronson on Club Future Nostalgia and her upcoming livestream concert Studio 2054.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

