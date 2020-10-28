Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Says The Coronavirus Vaccine Shots May Be Needed Yearly on THE LATE SHOW

Dr. Sanjay Gupta gives Stephen a preview of what the dosage and schedule may be like.

Oct. 28, 2020  

Dr. Sanjay Gupta gives Stephen a preview of what the dosage and schedule may be like for the coronavirus vaccines once they become available.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

