VIDEO: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Says The Coronavirus Vaccine Shots May Be Needed Yearly on THE LATE SHOW
Dr. Sanjay Gupta gives Stephen a preview of what the dosage and schedule may be like.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta gives Stephen a preview of what the dosage and schedule may be like for the coronavirus vaccines once they become available.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 26- Happy Birthday, Anthony Rapp
- VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Says He's Stressed About The Election on THE LATE LATE SHOW