VIDEO: Dolly Parton Talks Starring in Possible 'Run, Rose, Run' Film Adaption on CBS MORNINGS

Country superstar Dolly Parton and prolific bestseller James Patterson have teamed up on a new thriller. Set in Nashville, Run Rose Run tells the story of a country singer who finds out the music industry can be just as heartbreaking as the secret she's carrying.

Parton would like a part in the film version of the book, she tells Lee Cowan in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, March 6 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

In the book, out March 7, the young up-and-coming singer is comforted by a retired country icon.

"I'm hoping to get to play that character when we do a movie of the book, which we hope to do, at some point," Parton tells Cowan.

Cowan sits down with Parton and Patterson to talk about their collaboration and the new album of original songs that is being released in conjunction with the book. Patterson pitched the book concept to Parton in 2019. The book is both a celebration and cautionary tale about the music business.

"It is," Parton says. "It shows a lot of the dark side of that - people that have been in it, like me, you know, because you've lived it."

"Did you experience a lot of that? Some of which is in the book?" Cowan asks Parton.

"Oh, yeah," Parton says. "You see all that. You, you get, you get, all the managers that - people will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they'll con you, they'll do whatever. I have seen it all."

Watch a preview here: