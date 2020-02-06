VIDEO: Disney and Pixar's ONWARD Voice Cast Shares Magic Behind the Movie in New Featurette

When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley's epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries.

But when the boys' fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior - aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) - and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.

Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, Disney and Pixar's "Onward" opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.

Watch the featurette below!





