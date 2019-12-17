VIDEO: Disney and Pixar Release New Trailer for ONWARD

Disney and Pixar have released the new trailer for Onward, an animated film featuring the voice cast of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar's "Onward" introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also features cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore.

"Onward" opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.





