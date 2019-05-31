VIDEO: Disney and Pixar Release First Teaser for New Film ONWARD
Disney and Pixar have released the first trailer for its new original feature film "Onward," that features the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.
Watch the trailer below!
Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar's "Onward" introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.
Pixar Animation Studios' all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae-the team behind "Monsters University." "Onward" releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.