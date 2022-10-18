Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Disney+ Shares DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: RODRICK RULES Trailer

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” is out on December 2, 2022, when it premieres on Disney+.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules," an all-new animated movie based on the second book in Jeff Kinney's wildly popular book series.

The original song from the film, "Can You Smell Us Now," written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro, is also available. Be sure to check everything out, and DON'T forget to watch "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" on December 2, 2022, when it premieres on Disney+.

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules," focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper.

While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother. Directed by Luke Cormican ("Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" features the voices of Brady Noon ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Ethan William Childress ("mixed-ish"), Edward Asner ("Up"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Silicon Valley"), Erica Cerra ("Power Rangers"), and Hunter Dillon ("Deadpool 2").

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" features the original song, "Can You Smell Us Now," written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region.

Watch the new trailer here:



