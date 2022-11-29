VIDEO: Disney+ Releases NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: KAHMUNRAH RISES AGAIN Trailer

The 10-day countdown to the debut of the Original Movie "Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" on Disney+ is on, and to celebrate, the trailer and poster for the all-new animated adventure are both available now. Based on the popular film franchise, "Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again," debuts exclusively on Disney+ December 9, 2022.

"Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" features the voices of Joshua Bassett, Jamie Demetriou, Alice Isaaz, Gillian Jacobs, Joseph Kamal, Thomas Lennon, Zachary Levi, Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang, and Steve Zahn.

The film is directed by Matt Danner, the writers are Ray DeLaurentis & Will Schifrin, the producer is Shawn Levy, and the executive producers are Emily Morris, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan, with music by John Paesano.

The Original Movie is about the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down. Nick Daley's summer gig as night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father's footsteps and is determined not to let him down.

Luckily, he is familiar with the museum's ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.

Watch the new trailer here: