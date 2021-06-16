VIDEO: Disney Plus Releases Opening Title Sequence for CHIP 'N' DALE: PARK LIFE

Today, Disney+ REVEALED the opening title sequence and key art for the original series "Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life,'' now premiering Wednesday, July 28.

Watch it below!

Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they're best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Filled with laugh-out-loud cartoon comedy, wacky adventures and heartfelt storytelling, the 12-episode series will debut new episodes weekly on Disney+.

"Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life" is produced by Xilam Animation with Marc du Pontavice as Executive Producer/Producer and Jean Cayrol as Director. Vincent Artaud serves as the series composer.