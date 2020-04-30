VIDEO: Disney Channel Star Milo Manheim Leads Music Video Cover Of Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

Stage and television performers continue to practice social distancing while performing "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" in various stages of quarantine. Performers include Milo Manheim (Disney's Zombies, Dancing With The Stars, Generation Me), Ashley Dawn Mortensen (Les Miserables, Wicked), Alicia Albright (Frozen), Will Meyers (Scotland P.A., Generation Me), Brian Lundy (Waitress), Natalie Bourgeois (A Chorus Line), Dante Palminteri (Orange is the New Black), & Laila Drew (Law & Order: SVU), among others. In addition to raising spirits and entertaining those at home during this difficult time, this video was created to encourage viewers to support The Actors Fund, BCEFA, ASTEP, & United Way NYC, among other charities and foundations assisting entertainment professionals and frontline workers.

Watch the video below!

The video is produced by Ryan Warren, Addyson Bell, & Marcus Wells. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) was written by George Merill & Shannon Rubicam and made famous by Whitney Houston. This music arrangement and guitar performance are by Timo Brauwers with additional vocal arrangements by Mateo Gonzales.

Milo Manheim is THE SON of actress Camryn Manheim and is best known for his starring role as Zed in the Disney Channel Original Movies, Zombies and Zombies 2. In 2018, he finished in second place on season 27 of DANCING WITH THE STARS and won "Best Leading Actor" at the 2017 New York Musical Festival for his role in the musical Generation Me.





