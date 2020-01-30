VIDEO: Desus and Mero Say They Were Starstruck Meeting Tony Shalhoub
Desus and Mero talk about getting starstruck at the Critics' Choice Awards, interviewing David Letterman and Derek Jeter not getting a unanimous vote for the Hall of Fame.
Watch the clip from "Late Night" below.
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.