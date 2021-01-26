Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dayglow Performs 'Can I Call You Tonight?' on THE LATE SHOW

Their album 'Close To You' is out now.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Austin-based artist Dayglow makes his late night television debut with this full-band performance of a song from his debut album, "Fuzzybrain."

Watch the performance below!

