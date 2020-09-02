VIDEO: Dave Matthews and Margo Price Talk FARM AID on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The two musicians are headlining Farm Aid 2020 On the Road.

The two musicians are headlining FARM AID 2020 On the Road, one of the biggest music festivals of the year, to help family farmers.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You