VIDEO: Darius Rucker Performs 'Wagon Wheel' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Rucker performs his No. 1 country hit.

Rucker performs his No. 1 country hit on "GMA" and shares what viewers can expect at the CMAs, which he's co-hosting with Reba McEntire.

Watch the performance below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You