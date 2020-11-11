Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Darius Rucker Performs 'Wagon Wheel' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Rucker performs his No. 1 country hit.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Rucker performs his No. 1 country hit on "GMA" and shares what viewers can expect at the CMAs, which he's co-hosting with Reba McEntire.

Watch the performance below!

