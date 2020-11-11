VIDEO: Darius Rucker Performs 'Wagon Wheel' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Rucker performs his No. 1 country hit.
Rucker performs his No. 1 country hit on "GMA" and shares what viewers can expect at the CMAs, which he's co-hosting with Reba McEntire.
Watch the performance below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Gets a Surprise Message from THE BOYS IN THE BAND Costar Matt Bomer
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for John Patrick Shanley's WILD MOUNTAIN THYME
- VIDEO: Gillian Anderson Talks About Playing Margaret Thatcher on THE CROWN
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 10- Hugh Jackman is BACK ON BROADWAY