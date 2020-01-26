VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe and Miriam Margolyes Talk HARRY POTTER on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

On an episode of THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW earlier this month, Daniel Radcliffe and Miriam Margolyes chatted about their fond memories of filming Harry Potter.

Hear the two talk about their experiences, including the secret swear jar on set, and more, in the video below!

In addition to the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe's film credits include The Woman in Black, December Boys, and Tailor of Panama. Broadway credits include The Lifespan of a Fact (2018), The Cripple of Inishman (2014), How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying (2011) and Equus (2008). Television includes My Boy Jack, Extra and David Copperfield.

Margolyes' major credits include Yentl (1983), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), I Love You to Death (1990), End of Days (1999), Sunshine (1999), Cold Comfort Farm (1995), Cats & Dogs (2001), and Magnolia (1999). Stage credits include "The Vagina Monologues", Sir Peter Hall's Los Angeles production of "Romeo & Juliet", "She Stoops to Conquer" and "Orpheus Descending" (all for Sir Peter Hall), "The Killing of Sister George", "The Threepenny Opera" (Tony Richardson), Michael Lindsay-Hogg's "The White Devil" at The Old Vic, the Bristol Old Vic production of "The Canterbury Tales" and her own award-winning, one-woman show, "Dickens' Woman"





