VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Talks CHAOS WALKING on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

She also talks about working with Tom Holland and doing an American accent.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Daisy talks about the trick she uses to fall asleep, staying in a hotel, becoming a doula, being a contestant on "The Great British Bake Off," her new movie Chaos Walking, working with Tom Holland, doing an American accent, and responding to Ted Cruz after he attacked her Star Wars character Rey on Twitter.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

