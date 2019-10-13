VIDEO: Cut-For-Time SNL Sketch Advertises 'Giuliani and Associates'

In an all new SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE sketch, that was cut from this week's episode for time, a commercial advertises the legal services of Giuliani & Associates.

Kate McKinnon plays Giuliani, alongside Camila Cabello, Beck Bennett and the episode's host, David Harbour.

Watch the sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





