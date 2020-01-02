VIDEO: Connie Britton Talks NASHVILLE on HIKING WITH KEVIN

Connie Britton hikes with Kevin Nealon in a Los Angeles canyon.

Watch the episode of "Hiking with Kevin" below!

Connie chats about why she would be comfortable sleeping in the L of the Hollywood sign, podcast soliciting, feeling gratitude for her life, being an East coaster, her friends she moved with to LA, her craving to return to Nashville, getting recognized, not knowing if she is Irish or not, her real hair color, the challenge of singing, horseback riding over the Hollywood Hills, making lists, the worst thing she ever did, meeting Bruce Springsteen, the best part of the show, 'Nashville,' musicians and songwriters in Nashville, police activity on the trail, why she did American Horror story, horror movies, her first serious boyfriend, climbing the Hollywood Sign, being the Meryl Streep of television, how people move to where she is shooting plus more.





