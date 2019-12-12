VIDEO: Clive Owen Talks About Idolizing David Bowie

Article Pixel Dec. 12, 2019  

Clive Owen stars in the new movie "The Song of Names" and he credits his acting career to David Bowie, who sparked his imagination as a child.

Watch the interview on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

