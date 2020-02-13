Advertisement

VIDEO: Christina Hendricks Talks About Season 3 Of GOOD GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Feb. 13, 2020  

Actress Christina Hendricks joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about season three of "Good Girls." She also reflects on her decision to join the cast of "Mad Men" despite her agent being against it.

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

