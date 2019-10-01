VIDEO: Christian Slater Talks How Parenting Has Changed for Him on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes his guests Christian Slater and Kaitlyn Dever on Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show. Corden also congratulates Christian on he and his wife's newborn daughter, his first child in over 15 years. And Christian explains how taking care of a newborn has become a bit more complicated. Later, James asks Christian about his gift giving skills and learns he has some work to do.

Watch the interview below!

